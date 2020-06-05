Springfield man sentenced to two life sentences for two murders in 2018

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson has released that Willie Haughton was sentenced this week for the 2018 murders of Lance Loveless and Robert Hewitt.

According to a press release, Haughton was sentenced Thursday, June 4th. Haughton was found guilty of the murders in December 2019. The two life sentences will be served without the possibility of parole.

According to Patterson, Haughton was on bond in an unrelated felony domestic assault case involving allegations of choking at the time of the murders, was wearing a GPS monitor as a condition of his release, and possessed a firearm in violation of his conditions of release.

“GPS plotting evidence was presented showing the defendant in the immediate area of the first murder. In addition, the defendant’s DNA was located on the grip of the firearm used in the first murder. According to testimony during the trial, the defendant, who had a revolver, wanted Mr. Loveless’ firearm because it was a semi-automatic handgun with a larger ammunition capacity. The evidence showed that the defendant used the gun he forcibly stole from Mr. Loveless to later kill Mr. Hewitt,” the press release states.

Previous stories on Willie Haughton: