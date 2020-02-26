Springfield man sentenced to prison for meth distribution

The drug dealer was arrested in handcuffs, drugs money and gun on wooden table in concept about danger and threat of the drug Courtesy: gettyimages

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was sentenced to federal court for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on February. 25, 2020.

53-year-old Tim Hocutt was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison without parole by U.S District Judge M. Douglas Harpool.

Hocutt pleaded guilty on June 25, 2019, to one count of conspiracy and two counts of distributing meth.

He admitted to drug trafficking conspiracy from Sept. 20, 2017, to Feb. 7, 2018.

On Feb. 7, 2018, Hocutt possessed the drug at the time of his arrest.

He admitted to selling the drug to undercover law enforcement officers in Springfield on two separate occasions.

Hocutt had purchased from co-conspirators and distributed 2.2. kilograms of meth to others during 2018 for about one year.