Springfield man sentenced to 30 years after murder conviction

by: Jasmine Perry

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man charged with the murder of his half-brother has changed his plea and been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

21-year-old Brandon Johnson pleaded guilty on Thursday to second-degree murder under a plea agreement.

In connection to the death of Danny Dayton in November 2017.

He was sentenced to 25 years on the murder charge and five years for armed criminal action, with sentences to run concurrently.

Johnson returned to the Greene County jail to await transfer to the Missouri Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.

