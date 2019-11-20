Springfield man sentenced to 10 years for shooting at a federal probation officer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield, Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for shooting at a federal probation officer.

Enrique Castaneda, 30, was sentenced by to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

On May 20, 2019, Castaneda pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal employee with a firearm. Castaneda admitted that he fired a pistol at a federal probation officer, striking her vehicle.

The officer was driving to her office at the federal courthouse in Springfield on March 13, 2018. As she passed his vehicle parked on Walnut Street, Castaneda rolled down the driver’s side window and yelled at her. Castaneda then fired a Springfield Armory .45-caliber pistol at the officer, striking the rear quarter panel of her vehicle.