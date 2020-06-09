Springfield man sentenced for pointing a pistol at SPD officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- A man from Springfield was sentenced in federal court Tuesday after pointing a loaded pistol at police officers during a car and foot chase in 2018.

Matthew D. Billingslea, 31-years-old, was sentenced for illegally possessing a firearm. Billingslea has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison without parole.

According to United States Attorney Timothy Garrison, on December 7th, 2018, a Springfield police officer attempted to stop Billingslea, driving a Ford Taurus, for having an inoperable headlight and rear-license-plate lamp at the intersection of Campbell Avenue and Battlefield Road near midnight.

When the officer turned on his patrol lights, the release states that Billingslea did not stop and drove away. Then another officer tried to pull him over, and Billingslea fled again. Officers later found his car abandoned in the front yard of a home on South Roanoke Ave.

According to Garrison, a few minutes later, another SPD officer found Billingslea walking on North Jefferson Ave. The officer asked Billingslea to take his hand out of his pocket, and Billingslea did, but he was holding a semi-automatic pistol.

“Billingslea pointed the firearm at the officer and yelled, ‘Don’t do it!’ The officer took cover behind his patrol vehicle, and Billingslea hid behind a vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence on South Jefferson Avenue. Billingslea then rose from behind the vehicle and again pointed the firearm at the officer and yelled, ‘Don’t do it!’ Billingslea then fled through a fence on the north side of the residence and south through a back yard,” the release states.

SPD then used a K9 unit to track Billingslea down. The K9 bit Billingslea making him drop his pistol then taken into custody.

According to the press release, he has 23 prior misdemeanors and four prior felony convictions (including two firearms offenses). At the time of his arrest in this case, Billingslea was on probation for pointing a stolen firearm at the mother of one of his children.

Billingslea pled guilty to the incident and being a felon in possession of a firearm on September 11th, 2019.