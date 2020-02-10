Springfield man honored with key to the city

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Mayor Ken McClure will be honoring a community member with the key to the city.

Dr. Robert Spence will be honored Monday evening, 2/10/2020.

The former Evangel Chancellor currently serves on the Springfield-Branson National Airport Board, but previously served on a number of other boards to advance the city.

He says he loves the community Springfield brings and is grateful to be given this honor.

“I am very very pleased to be able to live in Springfield and continue to support Springfield,” Spence said. “My feeling is that there were many other people that were more deserving than I, but I’m deeply humbled by it and certainly honored.”

The ceremony will be held at the Busch Municipal Building at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now