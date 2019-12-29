Springfield man found dead on scene after crashing into a tree on South National

News

by: Carissa Codel

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man is dead after hitting a tree in the yard of a home on National and Meadowmere.

Springfield Police said a passerby reported the crash around 7:50 a.m.

Connor Gray, 21, was driving a 2006 Honda Element southbound on National when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in someone’s front yard.

Gray was found dead on the scene when officers arrived.

“Alcohol impairment is being considered as a contributing factor,” a press release sent by SPD said.

This investigation is ongoing.

To view the press release, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

