Springfield man found dead on scene after crashing into a tree on South National

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man is dead after hitting a tree in the yard of a home on National and Meadowmere.

Springfield Police said a passerby reported the crash around 7:50 a.m.

Connor Gray, 21, was driving a 2006 Honda Element southbound on National when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in someone’s front yard.

Gray was found dead on the scene when officers arrived.

“Alcohol impairment is being considered as a contributing factor,” a press release sent by SPD said.

This investigation is ongoing.

To view the press release, click here.