SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The bench trial for the man accused in the attack that happened in the tunnel at Commercial Street and Washington Avenue started today, Nov. 21.

Police say the attack happened in March 2018.

Joshua Graham, of Springfield, is facing three felony charges of rape, sodomy, and sexual abuse.

In a bench trial, a judge hears the case and reaches a verdict, there’s no jury.

Graham’s trial is scheduled to wrap up tomorrow, Nov. 22.