Springfield man faces charges in alleged sexual abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.(News-Leader) — A Springfield man now faces three felony charges for his involvement in alleged sexual abuse.

A woman reported to Springfield police that Richard Kaiser began abusing her back in 2005 when she was twelve years old.

Kaiser would have been 18 or 19 at the time according to the news leader.

The woman says the abuse when on for about five years.

During an investigation earlier this year police recorded a phone call with Kaiser.

During the call, police say Kaiser apologized for what he did to the woman.

