Springfield man faces charges in alleged sexual abuse

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.(News-Leader) — A Springfield man now faces three felony charges for his involvement in alleged sexual abuse.

A woman reported to Springfield police that Richard Kaiser began abusing her back in 2005 when she was twelve years old.

Kaiser would have been 18 or 19 at the time according to the news leader.

The woman says the abuse when on for about five years.

During an investigation earlier this year police recorded a phone call with Kaiser.

During the call, police say Kaiser apologized for what he did to the woman.

To read the original story by the Springfield News-Leader, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss