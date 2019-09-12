Springfield man dead after pedestrian crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Police received a call around 7:20 on Thursday morning for an accident involving a van and a pedestrian.

The van looks to have been traveling eastbound on Division and the pedestrian, white male in his late fifties, was walking south through the intersection at Benton when he was hit by the van.

The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to the hospital and later pronounced deceased.

At this time police don’t believe impairment is a factor.

More information including a name will be released once next of kin are notified.

This is a developing story.

