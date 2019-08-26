Springfield man charged for death of infant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A 29-year-old Springfield man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of an infant who died Friday (8/23/19) in the man’s care.

Marc Carrier also faces charges of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.

According to a probable cause statement, Carrier was caring for the seven-month-old at home where he lived with the child’s mother and four other children.

Law enforcement officers investigating the death said the child was found not breathing by emergency crews. The baby was also cold to the touch and had turned blue. The body was rigid. The baby was pronounced dead shortly before 2 a.m. on Aug. 23.

Court documents state that an autopsy shows the child had suffered subdural hematomas and other injuries consistent with being shaken.

At the time of death, Carrier was caring for the baby while the child’s mother was at work. He told investigators he had dropped the baby while removing the child from a baby swing and that earlier the baby had “slammed to the ground” in another incident.

He told investigators the incidents were accidents and he had not meant to hurt the baby.

Carried is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 3 and was being held in the Greene County Jail without bond today.