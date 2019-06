GREENE COUNTY – Authorities have arrested a man in connection to two shootings in Greene County, a Facebook post from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office says.

Charges were submitted by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office which encompasses three total counts of shooting from/at a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of first-degree assault.

Ozarks First will release the name of the suspect once formal charges have been filed by the prosecuting attorney’s office.