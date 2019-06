SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man has been arrested and charged in connection to two shootings last week.

Kwaim Stenson was arrested in Polk County over the weekend.

According to court documents, Stenson allegedly was invovled in two shootings in Greene County.

One of those shootings sent a man to the hospital where he underwent surgery for damage to his colon, intestines, and liver.

Stenson was charged with six felonies including unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree assault.