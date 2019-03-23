Springfield Man Accused of Raping Teenage Girl

(Springfield News-Leader) — A Springfield man has been accused of forcing a 13-year-old girl to perform sex acts with him.

Andre Daniel, 24, was charged Thursday with seven felonies, including first-degree statutory rape, for acts that allegedly occurred several years ago.

According to a probable cause statement, a girl reported in 2016 that she had been sexually assaulted by Daniel at his Springfield home when she was 13 and he was 21.

The girl said Daniel had forced her to perform sex acts with him on two different days and ignored her when she told him to stop, according to the statement.

To read the full story by the Springfield News-Leader, click here.