Springfield Little Theater has majority of their debt erased

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Little Theater has now seen the majority of their debt erased from their purchase of the old Mcdaniel School Building in town earlier this summer.

The organization received a 1 million dollar grant from the CW Titus Foundation as well as an angel donor gift of $250,000.

The facility will now be named the Judith Enyeart Reynolds School of the Performing Arts for Springfield Little Theatre

These gifts are a part of Springfield Little Theatre’s next stage capital campaign which was announced in August 2018 and has since raised over 2 million dollars.

