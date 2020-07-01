Springfield League of Women Voter works to help residents vote

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The League of Women Voters is working to help local residents register to vote.

The organization is also notarizing absentee ballots.

To maintain safe social distancing the group is setting up in the parking lots of different libraries across our area.

The last day to register to vote in the August 4 Primary is July 8.

“We’ve been helping voters, people become good voters and citizens,” Kay Murnan, League of Women Voters volunteer said. “And we help them register to vote or a change of address and we also help them to request a mail-in ballot. We want to make sure that we’re helping them and we’re giving them plenty of time before the August election and before the November election. It’s really important now and to be sure it’s done on the up and up to protect the election as well as the right to these citizens to vote.”

The next event will take place on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the Willard Branch, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Learn how you can to request your absentee ballot here.