SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield is looking for your input on a new plan to get the city back on track with ADA accessible sidewalks and curb ramps.

Until the end of August people in Springfield can submit comments online about areas that cause issues for those with disabilities.

About 70 percent of curb ramps need to be fixed.

And about 60 percent of sidewalks are not in good condition.

Around 40 percent of traffic signals have audio features already installed or are planned.