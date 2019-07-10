Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Springfield is fighting these heating advisories with pools and cooling centers

News
Posted: / Updated:
Multiple_Springfield_Pools_are_Open_0_20180527023015

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With heat advisories in the area, pool schedules are changing and free cooling centers are opening.

The Springfield-Greene County park board says it will do its best to keep at least one pool open late during these heat advisories.

The park board family centers, as well as Jordan Valley Ice Park, will have their lobbies open for free public cooling.

Jenny Fillmer Edwards, Greene County park board public information administrator, says these places are helpful, “There’s not a lot to do. There’s usually seating. There’s definitely restrooms. There’s usually a television, but we don’t have any formal programming. But if you really just need a place to cool off, or certainly if you’re in one of those parks and you’ve gotten overheated, come inside the family centers and just spend a little time in our lobbies.”

This evening Westport Pool will be open until 8.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

Kolr 10 podcast

Kolr 10 podcast

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau