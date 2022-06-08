SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Fire crews responded to a medical call on South Grant when they noticed a fire at 1506 North Grant.

An officer reported the fire and continued route to the medical call. A full response was sent to the address of the fire by 7:30 a.m. The structure was boarded up but there was at least one person living at the residence.

Due to the size of the firehouses on the north and southside of the structure received exterior damage from the heat. No injuries were reported and the Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Eric Latimer, Springfield Public Works will be knocking down the house for safety reasons.