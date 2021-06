SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A vacant house is a total loss after a fire broke out around 5 a.m., on June 10, according to the Springfield Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to a house fire at 839 W. Webster St. When they arrived flames and smoke could be seen but were put out in a few minutes.

The home has no electricity running through it, according to the fire chief.

A fire marshal is investigating what started the fire.