Springfield hosts Women’s Hockey showcase

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — At the Jordan Valley Ice Park in Springfield, the Missouri Showcase of women’s hockey is taking place this weekend.

There will be hockey games and raffle tickets for an autographed 2019 Stanley Cup Champion puck.

Admission is $7 per day and here is the schedule for the hockey games:

Friday, October 18 4:30 p.m. McKendree vs. Utah 7:15 p.m. Colorado vs. Concordia 10:00 p.m. Aquinas vs. Arizona State

Saturday, October 19 1:00 p.m. Utah vs. Concordia 4:00 p.m. Aquinas vs. Colorado 6:45 p.m. Arizona State vs. Mckendree

Sunday, October 20 7:00 a.m. Aquinas vs. Utah 10:00 a.m. Mckendree vs. Colorado 1:00 p.m. Concordia vs. Arizona State



