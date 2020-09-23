Springfield health leaders recommend extension of masking ordinance

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, local health leaders are discussing what to do next.

Greene County Health Director Clay Goddard recommended that the current masking ordinance and occupancy limits for businesses continue.

The next phase of recovery is set to go into effect next month.

Council has not yet voted to change anything, but will likely discuss this issue in a future meeting.

The CEO and president of Cox Hospital in Springfield also spoke to members today.

Steve Edwards says his staff is seeing a “surge” of coronavirus cases.

Especially the number of patients being admitted to the ICU. 10% of ICU patients have died.

The hospital is considering shutting down transfers because the COVID wing is filling up fast.

“It is like a warzone in there now,” Edwards said. “It is packed. Our unit is filled with people who don’t believe in this disease. And it’s filled with people who have been very careful and exposed to the disease often by those who don’t believe in it. Masks are not perfect, they’re helpful.”

Edwards recommends a 90-day extension of the current mask ordinance.