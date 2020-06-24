Springfield hairstylist serves families with autistic children

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local hairstylist is providing a resource she says there isn’t enough of in our area.

The owner of the Extra Hair Care Company, Kristen Gossett, serves families with children who are autistic.

A service family like the McIver’s says it makes getting a haircut an enjoyable experience for their son.

Monica McIver used to cut her ten year old son Wilson’s hair at home.

“His hair didn’t look very great but at least it was short and he wasn’t sweating to death,” McIver said.

Wilson lives with autism. Which McIver says makes getting a professional haircut challenging.

“A lot of places that we had been to before didn’t have a lot of patience for him…they just kind of back off and say I’m done,” McIver said.

Until McIver found extra care hair company.

“It’s been a huge relief knowing that when we tell him, Wilson, we’re going to go get your haircut he comes in here he hops right in the chair and he does great,” McIver said.

Kristen Gossett owns the salon.

“I think when people realize I exist they think wow this was needed way long ago and once they come they seem to always come back it seems like,” Gosset said.

Which is the case for the McIver’s.

“She’s had so much patience she’s learned about him she keeps notes…what worked last time what didn’t work this time,” McIver said.

McIver says she sees Wilson progress each visit.

“Last time we even got him to wear a cape,” McIver said.

Something that might not seem like a big deal. But McIver says it’s an exciting milestone for a child with sensory issues.

Gossett says milestones like that are one reason she got into this field.

“I kept seeing people that weren’t enjoying the experience and that makes me sad and I wanted to change it,” Gossett said.

But don’t take her word for it.

“He likes to feel his head after he leaves he rubs his head quite a bit once we leave…the evening goes much better when we get his haircut as opposed to when we would get it cut before,” McIver said.

Gossett offers a free meet the stylist session for families interested in her services.