Springfield groups gather to celebrate election results in Park Central Square

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — More than a dozen local groups gathered on Park Central Square today to celebrate the presidential election results.

Among the groups represented were the southwest Missouri and Joplin chapters of Black Lives Matter, Planned Parenthood, Springfield’s NAACP, and Faith Voices of Southwest Missouri.

Speakers included House Minority Leader Crystal Quade and Senator Brian Williams, who is now assistant house minority leader.

Imari Stout is the founder of BLM Southwest Missouri. She says a lot of people in the community needed time to celebrate President-Elect Joe Biden and VP-Elect Kamala Harris.

“I feel so good about how it went. I feel very blessed that we did have a group of people willing to stand rain or shine,” Stout said. “This was awesome. I haven’t had this many amazing speakers and leaders in the community in one place. So, this has been great, it’s been a real blessing.”

Black Lives Matter partnered with the Connecting Grounds to collect coats, gloves, and other winter clothing during the celebration today.