SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police are warning residents about potential scammers collecting donations to help pay for the funeral of a 15-year-old named “Maryo.”

According to a press release, Springfield Police Department officers approached several people wearing high-visibility vests in north Springfield. The people were holding signs asking for donations for a funeral of a teenager.

Police report that these people have been at other intersections on Kearney Street, asking for money to help pay for other children’s funerals. Police are advising that people avoid giving money to any person without verifying the reason why the collector is taking money.

The people asking for donations are violating city ordinances by standing on the medians and crosswalks in high-volume areas.