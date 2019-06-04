Springfield – Greene County update local floodplain map

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield- Greene County is encouraging residents to review the proposed updates to the floodplain map by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

FEMA sector lead Stephen Noe said that all the communities included in Greene County are getting updated risk maps. Anyone can buy flood insurance if they would like to.

By doing a survey and providing information to maps, they were able to take the allocated funding and go further. Communities will be give very detailed maps once they go into effect.

Residents can also review the preliminary maps by visiting the web review map by clicking here and searching their address. Those unable to access the online map or attend one of the open houses can call the Citizen Resource Center at 417-864-1010, and a resource coordinator can look up your address for you.

Those living in a “high risk of flooding” area are required to buy flood insurance. In moderate or low risk areas, the risk for flooding is reduced… Not removed. People in those areas will receive one third of flood assistance if they buy insurance.

Communities removed from high-risk areas shouldn’t be so comfortable. Flood insurance is optional, but it is recommended.

Noe also presented a new symbol in this year’s program: the “1 percent.”

“If you’re located in that area and have a federally backed loan you’re required to buy flood insurance,” Noe said. “If you have to build in that area, you have to build a foot or two above that elevation for additional protection.”

The last time these maps came out was in 2010. Noe adds that he hopes these new maps are approved soon. If residents aren’t happy with their flood risk designation, they can appeal the new changes.