Springfield-Greene County Park Board closes playgrounds, play equipment

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Park Board announced over the weekend that starting Monday, March 23, all playgrounds, play equipment and high-density gathering areas are closed until further notice.

The Director of Parks Bob Belote said this decision was made in a partnership with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We know this is very tough news for families with children, but unfortunately it’s absolutely critical for the health and safety of our community,” said Belote in a news release. “We’ve seen very high volume at our playgrounds this weekend, and we know the virus can live on plastic and metal surfaces for hours. At this point, keeping the playgrounds open poses just too much of a health risk for our park visitors.”

According to the news release, all outdoor parks and trails will remain open under normal hours, however, park visitors cannot gather in groups larger than 10.