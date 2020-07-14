Springfield-Greene County Park Board announced opening of two swimming pools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Park Board opened two swimming pools on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Fassnight Pool in Fassnight Park and McGee-McGregor Wading Pool in Phelps Grove Park is now open with a regular weekly schedule.

Pool capacity is limited and then guests will only be allowed as one in, one out. Guests are also asked to remain socially distanced from one another.

“Our budget was already tight, and COVID made it a challenge get our pools open and staffed, but the Park Board was always committed to opening at least one outdoor pool this summer,” said Bob Belote, Director of Parks. “It made sense for that pool to be Fassnight, our largest and most centrally located pool. But the cost of operating McGee-McGregor Wading Pool is minimal, compared to other locations, so we’ve added that pool to give parents with small children a quieter place to swim, just a few blocks away.”

For more information you can visit the Springfield-Greene County Park Board’s website.