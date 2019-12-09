Springfield-Greene County libraries open holiday store for kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Libraries in the Springfield-Greene County district have opened up a holiday store for kids.
The holiday stores can be found in several of the libraries. Children can purchase gifts ranging from $.25 to $10.
Some of the gifts include ornaments, mugs, toys, and clothing.
The holiday store will be open now through this Sunday.
Below is a list of the participating libraries and the times
Library Center
- Holiday Store, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., auditorium
- The Library Center store continues through December 15 at these times:
- Sundays, December 8 and 15, 1-4:30 p.m.
- Monday-Friday, December 9-13, 2-7 p.m.
- Saturday, December 14, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Library Station
- Open House, 10 a.m.-noon, Story Hour Room
- Holiday Store, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Santa Fe Room
Midtown Carnegie Branch Library
- Open House, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Teen Room
- Holiday Store, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., upstairs meeting room
Republic Branch Library
- Open House, 10 a.m.-noon
- Holiday Store, 10 a.m.-noon
- The Republic Branch store continues through December 18 at these times
- Monday-Thursday, December 9-12, 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Friday-Saturday, December 13-14, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Monday-Wednesday, December 16-18, 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library
- Open House, 9 a.m.-noon, Children’s Department
- Holiday Store, 9 a.m.-noon, Community Room
- Strafford Branch Library
- Open House, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Holiday Store, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.