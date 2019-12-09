Springfield-Greene County libraries open holiday store for kids

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Libraries in the Springfield-Greene County district have opened up a holiday store for kids.

The holiday stores can be found in several of the libraries. Children can purchase gifts ranging from $.25 to $10.

Some of the gifts include ornaments, mugs, toys, and clothing.

The holiday store will be open now through this Sunday.

Below is a list of the participating libraries and the times

Library Center

  • Holiday Store, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., auditorium
  • The Library Center store continues through December 15 at these times:
  • Sundays, December 8 and 15, 1-4:30 p.m.
  • Monday-Friday, December 9-13, 2-7 p.m.
  • Saturday, December 14, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Library Station

  • Open House, 10 a.m.-noon, Story Hour Room
  • Holiday Store, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Santa Fe Room

Midtown Carnegie Branch Library

  • Open House, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Teen Room
  • Holiday Store, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., upstairs meeting room

Republic Branch Library

  • Open House, 10 a.m.-noon
  • Holiday Store, 10 a.m.-noon
  • The Republic Branch store continues through December 18 at these times
  • Monday-Thursday, December 9-12, 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • Friday-Saturday, December 13-14, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Monday-Wednesday, December 16-18, 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library

  • Open House, 9 a.m.-noon, Children’s Department
  • Holiday Store, 9 a.m.-noon, Community Room
  • Strafford Branch Library
  • Open House, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Holiday Store, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories