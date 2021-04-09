Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. sets state’s single-day vaccination record

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The “Mega Vaccine Event”, hosted by Missouri State University and organized in part by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, has resulted in a record number of vaccinations, according to the Health Department.

4000 people were vaccinated on April 9, 2021, the second day of the mass vaccine event. The Health Department Tweeted Friday, that’s the most anyone in the State of Missouri has ever administered in a single day.

4,000 people have been vaccinated TODAY alone at the Mega Vaccine Event. This is the most people that have been vaccinated in a single day statewide! Thank you, Springfield and southwest Missouri! pic.twitter.com/6arLDfMzwl — S-GC Health Dept. (@SGCHD) April 9, 2021

The “Mega Vaccine Event” promoted 10,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine. With just 1,700 doses administered on the event’s first day, the second could come to a close with doses to spare.

Missouri State University said it is taking its leftover vaccines to another location to offer vaccines there until 5:45 p.m.