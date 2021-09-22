Springfield-Greene County Health Department says 11,000 still need 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Hoping to close a significant gap in our community’s vaccination rate, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department says is implementing new strategies to encourage residents to go back for their second dose.

The department said Wednesday there are 11,000 people in Greene County who are overdue for their second dose.

Right now, 49.69% of Greene County residents are fully vaccinated, while 54.84% are partially vaccinated.

“If all of those 11,000 people got their vaccine, got their second dose, in addition to the people who are not yet eligible to get their second dose, we would be at about 54.8% vaccinated,” says Cara Erwin with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Erwin says our community hit 50% partially vaccinated in early August. The department says the fully vaccinated rate should have caught up roughly three weeks later.

“But that hasn’t quite happened. We’re already at almost the end of September and we still haven’t reached 50%,” says Erwin.

“In order for Greene County residents to be prepared for the next surge in COVID-19 cases, we must increase our vaccination rates,” said Chief Medical Officer of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, Dr. Nancy Yoon. “Vaccines continue to show significant effectiveness at reducing serious illness, hospitalizations, and death due to COVID-19.”

Soon members of the Health Department will begin to reach out to individuals identified as being overdue for their second shot to provide them with information and an opportunity to schedule an appointment.

“We’re going to start proactively giving those folks a call and seeing if we can answer any questions or concerns that they might have about getting their second dose, and then giving them the opportunity right then and there to schedule their second dose so we can get them in,” says Erwin.

According to a press release, Greene County is lagging the nation in overall vaccination rates, where 64% are fully vaccinated, and 76.5% have received at least one dose.

In Missouri, just over 55% have completed and 62.3% have initiated vaccines.

Click here to find vaccine opportunities near you or call 417-874-1211.