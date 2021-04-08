Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports two COVID-19 deaths

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported two COVID-19 deaths in the past week.

These individuals were reported between March 31 – April 6. Both of the COVID-19 deaths occurred in March.

One of the individuals was a man in his 70s while the other victim was a woman in her 90s. Both had underlying health conditions but were not associated with a long-term care facility.

This brings Greene County’s total COVID-19 deaths to 426.

The Health Department also reported 142 new COVID-19 cases in the past week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Weather App Team 300x250

Ryan Murphy Covid

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Covid Ryan Murphy