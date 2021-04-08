Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports two COVID-19 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported two COVID-19 deaths in the past week.

These individuals were reported between March 31 – April 6. Both of the COVID-19 deaths occurred in March.

One of the individuals was a man in his 70s while the other victim was a woman in her 90s. Both had underlying health conditions but were not associated with a long-term care facility.

This brings Greene County’s total COVID-19 deaths to 426.

The Health Department also reported 142 new COVID-19 cases in the past week.