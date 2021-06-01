Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports an increase in COVID-19 cases

Caroline Nicolls receive an injection of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine administered by nurse Amy Nash, at the Madejski Stadium in Reading, England, Tuesday April 13, 2021. Moderna is the third vaccine to be approved for use in the UK, and is being given to patients in England from Tuesday. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is reporting a 37% increase in COVID-19 cases over the last week.

This includes two consecutive days of 63 new positive cases prior to the holiday weekend. According to data, 97% of positive cases in Greene County are among individuals who are not fully vaccinated.

Last week, the Health Department received confirmation of the Indian variant B.1.617 of SARS-CoV-2 among Greene County residents. Early research indicates that the natural immunity resulting from having COVID-19 may be ineffective against this particular variant.

In Greene County, there are only 38% of residents who are 18 years or older are fully vaccinated. The statewide rate is 44.1% and the national rate is 51.5%.

The rate of vaccination has slowed down significantly despite the COVID-19 vaccine being available throughout Greene County.

The Health Department announced at-home COVID-19 tests are now available for free to Missouri residents.

If you are a Missouri resident you can order a free testing kit online and the kit will be delivered in two days. The kit is good for up to six months and it comes with easy-to-follow instructions.

Once you use the testing kit it needs to be returned to a FedEx collection site within 24 hours.

The Health Department is urging everyone 12 and up to get vaccinated at the next available opportunity.

Click here for to find out when the next COVID-19 vaccination event is scheduled or call the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.