Springfield-Greene County Health Department partnering with Springfield Fire Department to expand COVID-19 testing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is partnering with the Springfield Fire Department to expand COVID-19 testing opportunities.

Starting Monday, July 26, Health Department staff will begin testing at Fire Station #8 at 1405 S Scenic Avenue. Free PCR testing will be available by appointment only from 7:30 a.m to 11:30 a.m. and 130 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Appointments can be made by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.

With the spread of COVID-19 reaching record levels in Greene County, it is important to seek testing if you have any symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include: