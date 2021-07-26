Springfield-Greene County Health Department partnering with Springfield Fire Department to expand COVID-19 testing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is partnering with the Springfield Fire Department to expand COVID-19 testing opportunities.
Starting Monday, July 26, Health Department staff will begin testing at Fire Station #8 at 1405 S Scenic Avenue. Free PCR testing will be available by appointment only from 7:30 a.m to 11:30 a.m. and 130 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Appointments can be made by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.
With the spread of COVID-19 reaching record levels in Greene County, it is important to seek testing if you have any symptoms of COVID-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea