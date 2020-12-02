Springfield-Greene County Health Department offers new CDC-based quarantine guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Greene-County Health Department recommend a shorter quarantine period for people experiencing no symptoms after a known exposure to COVID-19.

“We will be implementing this change immediately,” Clay Goddard, Director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, said Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

The new quarantine guidance is adopted from the CDC’s most recent announcement, which was passed down earlier Wednesday.

The health department recommends people who are asymptomatic after an exposure to COVID-19, quarantine for 7 days, after testing negative, or for 10 days, if not tested.

Goddard reminded residents outside of Greene County to check with local health agencies on specific quarantine guidelines.

Earlier Wednesday, the United Kingdom approved the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use.

“In the coming weeks, similar decisions will be made in the U.S.,” Goddard said.

While Goddard did not offer much on the department’s preparation for a vaccine, he says the department isn’t new to a vaccine campaign, citing H1-N1 in 2009.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the vaccine will be distributed to healthcare workers, essential workers and long-term care facilities first, then to the rest of the Missouri population.

Goddard says the department will be more involved in the third stage of distribution to Greene County residents that don’t fall under the first two stages of distribution.

Goddard mentioned the rolling average in cases in Greene County has slightly dropped but he expects it to rise again in the next couple of weeks as a result of Thanksgiving gatherings.

Community testing will be available at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds Dec. 3-4.