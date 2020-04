SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 32 recovered COVID-19 cases as of 9:30 a.m., April 11.

In total, Greene County had 77 cases but only 37 of those are active.

The Health Department reports that deaths remain at eight and still only 20 cases requiring hospitalization.

When KOLR 10 last reported on this, April 9, 76 total cases were confirmed with only 17 recovered, eight deaths and 20 hospitalizations.