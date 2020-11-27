Springfield-Greene County Health Department announces five new COVID-19 deaths

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced five new COVID-19 deaths.

According to the health department, those who died were:

A man in his 50s

A man in his 70s

A woman in her 70s

A woman in her 80s

A man in his 90s

One person who died from COVID-19 was associated with long-term care.

The health department said they extend their condolences to everyone impacted by these losses.

According to the health department, there have been 42 COVID-19 deaths in November and a total of 196 deaths in the county.