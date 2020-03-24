Springfield-Greene County Health Department announces first death due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has confirmed that one person has died due to COVID-19.

Health Department Director Clay Goddard made the announcement Monday evening in a press briefing.

He said the patient was a female in her 80s and was one of the cases involved with the Morningside assisted living facility.

“Earlier today I told you that we take each time a person gets sick with COVID-19 personally, I take this next announcement very personally,” said Goddard as he broke the news.

He said during the briefing that this patient and the three others from the facility have been in the hospital for treatments.

Mayor Ken McClure and Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon also spoke during the press briefing.

Dixon mentioned that both the county and the city are working on strict guidelines to get people to stay home.

Mayor McClure said that there will be an announcement Tuesday on these guidelines.

