Springfield gardeners celebrate National Seed Swap Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A green thumbs up for gardeners and farmers today because it’s National Seed Swap Day!

People in Springfield were invited to the library this afternoon to celebrate the holiday by swapping their favorite seeds and sharing tips with fellow gardeners.

No seeds? No worries!

The Heirloom Seed Library had plenty to share.

Brandon Jenson was at the seed swap today.

He helps run one of the Springfield Community Gardens.

“I think a lot of people really don’t get a chance to see where their food comes from,” Jenson said. “You go into the grocery store and you see just sort of this wall of vegetables but you don’t really know all the work that went into that. And I personally think that the stuff you grow yourself tastes a lot better.”

National Seed Swap days happens on the last Saturday of January. This is Springfield’s fourth year to host its own swap.