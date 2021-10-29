Springfield Fire Department warns residents of the silent killer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As the days and nights become colder in the Ozarks, the Springfield Fire Department is warning the public about the potential for carbon monoxide poisoning.
Carbon monoxide poisoning becomes more prevalent during the fall and winter months as heating systems are turned on.
Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include:
- headache
- fatigue
- shortness of breath
- nausea
- dizziness
- mental confusion
- vomiting
- loss of muscular coordination
- loss of consciousness.
To protect your family from the dangers of carbon monoxide you can:
- Install and maintain carbon monoxide alarms inside your home to provide early warning.
- Install carbon monoxide alarms in a central location outside each separate sleeping area and on every level of your home.
- Use portable generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas away from all doors, windows, and vents.
- Make sure vents for the dryer, furnace, stove, and fireplace are clear of snow and other debris.
- Have your gas-burning furnace and water heater checked by a qualified technician every year
- Have your chimney checked and cleaned every year.
- Never use a gas oven for heating your home.
- Avoid idling a car in the garage for an appreciable length of time.