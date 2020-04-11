Springfield Fire Department searches for missing man on Lake Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 30-year-old man has gone missing somewhere at Lake Springfield, according to the Springfield Fire Department.

Lt. Tony Vienhage says the man’s family last heard from him around 10:45 on the night of April 10.

The man’s vehicle is still in the parking lot and his kayak was found downriver with his cellphone in it, said Lt. Vienhage.

He was reported missing by his family on the morning of April 11.

The Springfield Fire Department is searching for the man. Two rescue boats are searching an area downstream from the Springfield Lake Dam.







This is a developing story.