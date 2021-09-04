Springfield Fire Department responds to fire on Division Street Saturday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday evening on East Divison Street.

Around 9 p.m. crews received calls about a possible house fire on East Division Street.

When crews arrived, they noticed severe smoke and fire coming from a house. However, firefighters were able to quickly put out the house fire.

According to officials, the house sustained significant on the inside. No one was inside the house at the time of the fire.

Authorities also say there was a gas leak outside of the home, but it is unknown if that was the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.