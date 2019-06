SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Fire Department wants to remind you that it is illegal to own or set off fireworks in the city limits.

Novelty items like snappers, party poppers, and some sparklers are allowed, but the department urges caution when using them.

Springfield police and fire department will be enforcing this ordinance this fourth of July holiday.

Any fireworks found will be confiscated those violating could receive fine ranging from $100 to $500.