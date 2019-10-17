Springfield Fire Chief calls emergency meeting on sudden wave of overdoses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Over the course of 24 hours, the number of drug overdoses in the area has risen to double-digit numbers, according to a statement released by the city of Springfield on Thursday (10/17/19).

In response to the almost-overnight spike, which was first noticed by the fire department and Springfield Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Fire Chief David Pennington called an emergency meeting with other local first responders.

“I felt it was important to treat this as the emergency situation that it is, and further coordinate a response. It will take all of us working together to address the disease of addiction which has impacted every corner of our city,” Pennington said.

A statement released by the City of Springfield Thursday says there have been 42 overdose deaths reported in the Springfield-Greene County area this year.

“We need people to know we are in the middle of an epidemic. Because coming out of addiction takes time and can take multiple attempts, we need to educate the entire community on lifesaving measures,” Dr. Jake Spain, Mercy Emergency Medicine physician, and Springfield Fire Department’s Medical Director said in a statement released Thursday.

That number does not include any deaths that may have happened during this most recent 24-hour spike.

Right now, the City is still working to learn how many of these recent overdoses could be fatal.