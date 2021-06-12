Springfield festival raises money to help those in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Those who donated blood to the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks over the past week got discounted tickets to Saturday’s, June 12, Blues Festival.

It’s the 10th annual Stomp the Blues out of Homelessness event.

The money raised at the festival goes to helping people in need through local programs, like Women in Need of the Ozarks and The Rare Breed.

“Anytime you can take music and use it for a good cause it’s a double plus you know,” music performer Jeremiah Johnson said. “We’re glad to see a good crowd out here and a bunch of people and we’re hoping that we were able to help out a lot.”

“It’s a lot of hard work, and we have a lot of great volunteers. And you know, us kind of pushing the grey years it’s hard on old guys,” Founder and President of Stomp the Blues out of Homelessness Inc. Jim Payne said. “Yeah it’s a lot of fun, we enjoy it, and we really love what we do.”

The festival also benefits three other local groups: Laura’s Home, Darr House, and Play it Forward SWMO.