Springfield family stuck in Peru, Sen. Hawley plans to bring them and others home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Senator Josh Hawley announced Thursday that he is working with the State Department to bring back many Missourians stranded overseas during the COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Twelve of those Missourians are from the Springfield area. Eight of them are in the Philippines, and three of them are in Peru.

Brooke Evans, her sister, and their mother decided to plan a small family trip to Peru last summer.

“We decided to come down here in June of last year. This is the first time we’ve taken a mother-daughter trip, so that was our plan,” she says. They got to Peru on March 13th.

As COVID-19 started sweeping the world, the three did all of the research with the CDC to make sure they were safe. Evans says when they first arrived in Peru, there were only three cases in a country of nearly 32 million people. Now, she says there are around 150.

“We’re really enjoying our time here—more than anything, we just want answers. We want to know what’s going on, what’s happening. We’re just not getting a lot of communication,” says Evans.

When they planned their trip, they were scheduled to return home on March 21st, but Evans says the country has stopped travel to and from until April 1st.

Senator Josh Hawley, though, has been in contact with Brooke and the other Missourians around the world to ease their troubles.

“What we’re finding is across all of these folks, is that all of them find themselves with an information deficit, they’re not sure exactly what to do. So what we’re trying to do is to get them linked up with the United States Embassy there in their area to get them real information,” says Hawley.

He says the State Department is crucial to bring Evans and her family home.

In the meantime, the three are quarantined at their hotel and can roam around the hotel property.

Evans has been in contact with her family back in Springfield to let them know they are safe.

Hawley says that of the Missouri travelers his office has talked to, none of them have been diagnosed with COVID-19.