Springfield elementary gets new playground after raising money

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Weller Elementary celebrated their new playground after raising money with the neighborhood.

Springfield Public Schools says playing is the universal language and today, students have a brand new space!

Dr. Rebecca Donaldson is the principal of Weller Elementary and she says the playground means more than just fun for her students.

“We welcomed refugee students from the Congo here to Weller, and they couldn’t speak any English, they spoke only Swahili, And we needed a playground and a place where they could play and didn’t need a language to communicate with their friends.” Said Donaldson.

The playground also benefits the entire community.

When school is not in session kids from the Weller neighborhood are welcome to use it.