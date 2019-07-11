Breaking News
Springfield drivers improve at yielding for pedestrians

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield drivers are getting better at yielding for pedestrians.

In the early months of this year, the city of Springfield found that only 25 percent of drivers were yielding to pedestrians at crosswalks.

Since April, now the city says 29 percent of people stopped for pedestrians.

The small increase is welcomed by the city as an average of 60 pedestrians are struck on Springfield streets each year.

The quarterly assessment evaluates driver compliance at six crosswalk sites with similar traffic speeds and characteristics.

