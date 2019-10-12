Springfield dog thefts on the rise

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There is a rise in pets being stolen in Springfield on the southwest side of town.

Kylee Ingram had her pet poodle stolen eight days ago. She says she can’t believe someone would actually steal a dog.

“Who does that? Like who steals someone’s fur baby? Like, they’re part of the family,” Ingram said.

Ingram says that she just let her eight dogs go outside and only seven returned.

“Called for her, walked over to the fence because I was like ‘come on girl.’ And then I realized that she was gone,” Ingram said.

If anyone sees her dog, Priya, Ingram is offering a reward to the one who brings the dog home.

Priya

“How much are you selling her for? Bring her back to me, like I mean honestly. She’s my family, you know, I guess you can’t put a number on it,” Ingram said.

Priya isn’t the only dog that was stolen last week. Jeremy Wilder, lost his dog named Sansa, says before he could find Sansa, his friend saw three people in an SUV steal her.

“Accidentally let out the front door, and I don’t know within about fifteen minutes somebody picked them up at the intersection here right by our house,” Wilder said.

Wilder found his dog the next day, but a local rescue is also being affected.

“I think a lot of people actually see as dogs and cats as more of like an object rather than a living thing,” said Emily Elkins, C.A.R.E. animal rescue.

Elkins suggests to always keep an eye on your furry friends.

“Stay out with your dogs or just watch them if you’re outside alone,” Elkins said.