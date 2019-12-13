Springfield doctor’s $2.4 billion highway lawsuit tossed from federal court

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Springfield News-Leader) – A federal judge tossed a Springfield doctor’s $2.4 billion lawsuit out of court, saying Dr. Gil Mobley lacked standing to file the lawsuit in federal court.

Mobley sought actual and punitive damages from 25 defendants named in the lawsuit, including the three Greene County commissioners, several members of the Greene County Highway Department; several employees of Missouri Department of Transportation, a Springfield-Greene County Park Board employee, two members of an engineering company and others who did work or consulted on the highway extension project.

Mobley’s lawsuit, filed on Sept. 19, alleged fraud, conspiracy and ecological harm related to the Kansas Expressway extension highway project, which is planned to be built near his neighborhood in southwest Springfield.

Mobley said he was “relieved” that the judge dismissed his lawsuit.

“It took an extremely heavy toll on me,” Mobley said on Thursday. “I had to serve several people myself because I couldn’t afford an attorney.”

Click here for the rest of the story.